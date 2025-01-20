Kerala woman sentenced to death in boyfriend’s murder case

In a shocking verdict, the Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court has sentenced a Kerala woman, Greeshma, to death for poisoning and murdering her boyfriend, Sharon Raj. In a shocking verdict, the Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court has sentenced a Kerala woman, Greeshma, to death for poisoning and murdering her boyfriend, Sharon Raj.

The case dates back to 2022 when Sharon Raj, a 23-year-old radiology student from Neyyoor, Tamil Nadu, developed a romantic relationship with Greeshma, a 22-year-old woman from Parassala, Kerala. Their relationship faced strong opposition from Greeshma’s family. Despite this, the couple continued to meet secretly.

In February 2022, Greeshma’s family arranged her engagement with an army officer, after which she began distancing herself from Sharon. However, Sharon persisted in contacting her, as he allegedly possessed private photos of them together. To resolve the situation, Greeshma invited Sharon to her house, where she served him herbal water laced with poison.

Sharon fell critically ill and was admitted to a medical college hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where he later passed away. The Parassala police arrested Greeshma, along with her mother Sindhu and uncle Nirmalakumar Nair, for their involvement in the crime.

The trial revealed that Greeshma and her uncle were guilty of murder, while her mother, Sindhu, was acquitted. The court handed Greeshma a death sentence, while Nirmalakumar received three years of imprisonment.

During sentencing, Greeshma’s defense argued for leniency, citing her young age, academic achievements, and lack of prior criminal record. They also requested an opportunity for her to reform her life. However, the court dismissed these appeals.

The defense also claimed that Sharon had blackmailed Greeshma using their private photos, forcing her to act out of desperation. However, the prosecution successfully argued that no evidence of blackmail was presented.

This landmark judgment has sent shockwaves across Kerala and Tamil Nadu, highlighting the grave consequences of such heinous crimes.