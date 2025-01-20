CMRL to discontinue travel cards, Transition to NCMC

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is set to stop issuing travel cards or store value cards starting from April, marking a significant transition towards the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) system. This move is aimed at modernizing the payment system for metro commuters. The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is set to stop issuing travel cards or store value cards starting from April, marking a significant transition towards the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) system. This move is aimed at modernizing the payment system for metro commuters.

Since January, CMRL has already ceased issuing new travel cards at 11 metro stations in Chennai. The shift towards NCMC, implemented in April 2023, has been under consideration for some time, with multiple deadlines set to phase out the older travel cards.

An official from CMRL confirmed that the transition has picked up pace, prompting the decision to discontinue issuing travel cards and top-ups across all 41 metro stations in the city in a phased manner.

Currently, travel card issuance has been stopped at select stations, including New Washermanpet, Kaladipet, Shenoy Nagar, Egmore, Kilpauk, OTA-Nanganallur, Meenambakkam, Nandanam, Little Mount, Theradi (Thiruvottiyur), and Thiruvottiyur.

Passengers with existing travel cards will be allowed to use the remaining balance. Those who return their travel cards will be issued an NCMC and refunded any remaining balance. However, CMRL clarified that refunds will be processed automatically, and no manual refunds will be facilitated.

The NCMC system allows passengers to use a single card for multiple modes of transportation and transactions, ensuring convenience and efficiency. This step by CMRL aligns with the broader goal of adopting smart payment solutions for public transportation.