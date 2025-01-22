Gold Prices Reach a New High: Sovereign Crosses ₹60,000 Mark!

The price of 22-carat gold has surged by ₹600 per sovereign, reaching an all-time high of ₹60,200, while the price per gram stands at ₹7,525. The price of 22-carat gold has surged by ₹600 per sovereign, reaching an all-time high of ₹60,200, while the price per gram stands at ₹7,525.

Last Saturday (January 20), 22-carat gold was sold at ₹7,435 per gram and ₹59,480 per sovereign in Tamil Nadu. On Monday, January 21, the price increased by ₹15 per gram to ₹7,450, and by ₹120 per sovereign to ₹59,600. However, there was no change in gold prices yesterday (January 21).

Today (January 22), gold prices rose significantly, with a sovereign crossing the ₹60,000 mark for the first time, leaving jewelry buyers in shock. The surge has marked a historic high for gold prices, making it a costly purchase for consumers.