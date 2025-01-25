S Korea: Prosecutors file request for extension of Yoon’s arrest

South Korean prosecutors on Friday filed for an extension of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s detention until early next month, officials said, as they seek to speed up the investigation into his short-lived martial law bid.

The prosecution’s move comes a day after the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) handed the case over to the prosecution as the agency does not have the legal mandate to indict a President.

The special prosecution team investigating the martial law filed the request to the Seoul Central District Court to extend Yoon’s detention period until February 6, according to the officials.

By law, a suspect can be held under arrest for up to 10 days, with a possible extension of another 10 days. Yoon was arrested on Sunday.