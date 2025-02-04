Gujarat announces 5-member panel to prepare UCC draft

The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a five-member committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai to prepare the draft for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a five-member committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai to prepare the draft for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said at a press conference,”To prepare the draft for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and create the law, a 5-member committee under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai has been constituted. The committee will submit its report to the state government in 45 days, based on which the government will take a decision.”

Patel further stated that the Constitution of India is “for fulfilling the duties of citizens”.

“Under the leadership of Modi Ji, this year, we are celebrating 75 years of the Constitution. His goal is to implement the Common Civil Code nationwide so that everyone gets equal rights,” ANI quoted Patel as saying.

Citing the revocation of Article 370 and the banning of Triple Talaq, Patel said, “Promises made regarding the abrogation of Article 370, One Nation One Election, and Triple Talaq are being fulfilled.”

“In the same direction, Gujarat is continuously working to fulfill Modi Ji’s resolve. The government is working to ensure equal rights and opportunities for all,” the Gujarat CM stated.