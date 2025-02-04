Ecology Clubs in schools to raise climate awareness: CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the establishment of ecology clubs in all schools across the state to educate students and the public on climate change. Speaking at the Tamil Nadu Climate Summit 3.0, held in Chennai, Stalin emphasized the need for greater awareness of climate change and its impact on communities. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the establishment of ecology clubs in all schools across the state to educate students and the public on climate change. Speaking at the Tamil Nadu Climate Summit 3.0, held in Chennai, Stalin emphasized the need for greater awareness of climate change and its impact on communities.

The Chief Minister also revealed that Tamil Nadu would soon unveil a dedicated climate change policy. Citing recent climate-related disasters in Wayanad, Kerala, and Tiruvannamalai, he highlighted the urgency of addressing environmental challenges. He also noted that Tamil Nadu remains the only state to organize exclusive climate summits, underscoring its commitment to sustainable policies and awareness programs.

The new initiative aims to involve students as ambassadors of change, fostering environmental responsibility from a young age.