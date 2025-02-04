Gold prices jump to hit fresh record high

The price of gold hit a record high on the domestic market on Tuesday, February 4.

At a record high of Rs 85,200 per 10 grams, gold prices surged by much to Rs 1,150. At the beginning of Tuesday, international gold prices were close to the previous session’s record high, trading at $2,810 per ounce.

Gold now costs Rs 7,810 per gramme in India for 22-carat gold and Rs 8,520 per gramme for 24-carat gold.

22k of 10 grams of gold rates in India on Tuesday reached Rs 78,100 compared to Rs 77,050 on Monday representing a price jump of Rs 1,050 whereas 22k of 100 grams of gold rates in India today stood at Rs 7,81,000 compared to Rs 7,70,500 yesterday representing a price jump of Rs 10,500 in a single day.

While 24k of 100 grammes of gold will cost Rs 8,52,000 in India today compared to Rs 8,40,500 yesterday, reflecting a price rise of Rs 11,500, 24k of 10 grammes of gold prices in India on Tuesday hit Rs 85,200 compared to Rs 84,050 on Monday, showing a price leap of Rs 1,150.