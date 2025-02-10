MP dominates in Throwball Championship

The prize distribution ceremony of the 46th Senior National Throwball Championship was held at the Old Campaign Ground, Bhopal. The event was graced by Viswas Sarang, Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Madhya Pradesh, who also serves as the President of the Throwball Federation of India. He distributed the prizes to the winners. The prize distribution ceremony of the 46th Senior National Throwball Championship was held at the Old Campaign Ground, Bhopal. The event was graced by Viswas Sarang, Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Madhya Pradesh, who also serves as the President of the Throwball Federation of India. He distributed the prizes to the winners.

In an impressive display of skill and dominance, Madhya Pradesh emerged as the champion in both the men’s and women’s categories, defeating Delhi in the finals with identical scores of 2-0 sets.

Men’s Section: Madhya Pradesh defeated Delhi 2-0 to claim the championship title, while Goa secured third place.

Women’s Section: Madhya Pradesh once again triumphed over Delhi 2-0, with Tamil Nadu finishing in third place.

Best Player Award

In recognition of her outstanding performance, Nandhini Devi from Tamil Nadu was awarded the Best Player in the Women’s Section.