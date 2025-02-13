Hoax bomb threat to Nungambakkam Railway Station

Chennai: The Nungambakkam Railway Station witnessed a tense situation on Thursday after an anonymous telephonic bomb threat was received, causing panic among passengers.

Upon receiving the alert, bomb disposal experts, accompanied by a sniffer dog, conducted an extensive search operation across the station premises. Commuters were temporarily disrupted as security personnel ensured a thorough investigation.

According to a report, after an intensive sweep, officials confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax. Despite no explosives being found, the call created fear and distress among the passengers and railway staff.

Following the incident, the police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the unidentified caller. Authorities are also considering strict action against the perpetrator, as making false bomb threats is a serious offense under Indian law.

Incidents of hoax threats not only cause unnecessary panic but also divert crucial security resources. The police have urged citizens to remain alert and report any suspicious activities while warning against spreading false information.

