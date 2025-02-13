Ilaiyaraaja appears in court over songs rights case

Chennai: Renowned music composer Ilaiyaraaja appeared before the Master Court at the Madras High Court premises to testify in a case related to song ownership rights.

The case, filed by the music company Music Master in 2010, seeks to ban the unauthorized release of songs from 109 films, including Thevar Magan and Gunaa, on YouTube and other social media platforms.

As one of the respondents in the case, Ilaiyaraaja submitted his testimony in court. After completing the legal proceedings, he left the premises in his car. The case continues to be under judicial review.