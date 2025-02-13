Strict action if schools ignore sexual abuse complaints: Minister Mahesh

Chennai: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Mahesh has issued a stern warning that strict action will be taken if complaints of sexual harassment in schools are not properly investigated.

Speaking to reporters, the minister emphasized that every effort has been made to ensure that public examinations are conducted smoothly, without any disruptions such as power cuts or transportation issues. He stated that a total of 25,57,354 students are set to appear for the Class 10, 11, and 12 board exams, including 12,93,494 female students, 12,14,379 male students, 48,987 private candidates, and 585 prison inmates.

Regarding the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Minister Mahesh revealed that discussions on the matter were also held during the meeting. He stressed that awareness programs are being conducted to prevent incidents of sexual harassment in schools. He urged that any such complaint should be immediately reported to the headquarters for prompt action.

Furthermore, he stated that schools should not be used as a platform for political agendas under the pretext of student safety. The minister reaffirmed that failure to investigate sexual harassment complaints in schools will result in strict action against those responsible.