Opposition stages walkout of RS over Waqf Bill report

Chennai: The day began with the opposition’s ruckus over the Joint Parliamentary Committee’s report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and allocation of the Khavda Renewable Energy Project.

The first sitting of the Budget Session of Parliament will conclude on Thursday amid heightened drama following an adjournment motion by the Congress Party and the report of JPC on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

According to the agenda circulated by the Lok Sabha secretariat, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also expected to introduce the Income Tax Bill, 2025 on Thursday.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are meeting on Thursday, after a day’s break on February 12 on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave notice to move a motion for the adjournment of the Business of the House in the Lok Sabha to discuss the relaxation of “National Security Protocols” for the Khavda Renewable Energy Project in Gujarat along the India-Pakistan border.

The Congress MP demanded a discussion on the process and transparency behind awarding the project to the Adani Group, bypassing military objections.

Meanwhile, the government has listed a bill to consolidate and amend the law relating to income tax for introduction in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.