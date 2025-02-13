Senior police officer suspended over sexual harassment charges

Chennai: D Mahesh Kumar, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) for Chennai North, has been placed under suspension following serious allegations of sexual harassment made by female police personnel.

The Tamil Nadu Police Department has constituted a Vishaka Committee to investigate the complaints against the senior IPS officer.

The committee, headed by Director General of Police (DGP) Seema Agarwal, will probe multiple complaints of sexual misconduct filed by police constables. The allegations surfaced recently, prompting swift action from the state police administration.

Sources within the department confirmed that Mahesh Kumar’s suspension was enforced to ensure a fair and unbiased inquiry. The Vishaka Committee, named after the landmark Supreme Court judgment that set guidelines for handling workplace sexual harassment cases, will record statements from the complainants and other witnesses before submitting its findings.

The development has sparked discussions about workplace harassment within law enforcement agencies, with many advocating for stricter measures to protect women in the police force.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government and the state police department have assured that stringent action will be taken based on the committee’s report. Further disciplinary proceedings or legal actions may follow depending on the outcome of the inquiry.

The case has drawn public and political attention, with calls for greater accountability among senior officers. The Vishaka Committee is expected to complete its investigation within a stipulated timeframe, after which appropriate action will be taken.