Kannadi Poove first single from Suriya’s Retro released

The makers of Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj’s much-anticipated action-adventure drama Retro have unveiled the film’s first single, ‘Kannadi Poove’, on Thursday. The song, which has already generated excitement among fans, gives a glimpse into the emotional depth of the film. The makers of Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj’s much-anticipated action-adventure drama Retro have unveiled the film’s first single, ‘Kannadi Poove’, on Thursday. The song, which has already generated excitement among fans, gives a glimpse into the emotional depth of the film.

A Soulful Song Set in Prison

The song is set in a prison backdrop, where Suriya’s character is seen longing for his lady love while yearning for freedom. The emotionally charged track is composed and sung by Santhosh Narayanan, with Kapil Kapilan lending additional vocals. Lyricist Vivek has penned the lyrics, capturing the pain of separation and the hope for reunion.

The visuals of the song depict Suriya’s character in solitude, expressing his emotions through heartfelt lyrics. The composition is expected to strike a chord with listeners, adding to the film’s emotional depth.

The teaser of Retro, released earlier, showcases Suriya in an intense role, portraying a short-tempered and violent character. The film hints at an emotional arc where he promises his girlfriend, played by Pooja Hegde, that he will change for the better to save their relationship.

This blend of action, romance, and self-transformation adds a unique appeal to the film, making it one of the most awaited projects of the year. The teaser also suggests a mix of high-octane action sequences and deep emotional conflicts, setting the stage for an engaging cinematic experience.

Produced by Suriya-Jyotika’s 2D Entertainment and Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films, Retro boasts a stellar ensemble cast. Alongside Suriya and Pooja Hegde, the film features acclaimed actors such as Jayaram, Nasser, Prakash Raj, Sujith Shankar, Karunakaran, Tamizh, Prem Kumar, Ramachandran Durairaj, Sandeep Raj, Murugavel, and Remya Suresh.