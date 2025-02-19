India will feel Bumrah’s absence very strongly: Dhawan

India will feel Jasprit Bumrah’s absence “very strongly” in the Champions Trophy but they still have a great chance to win the tournament considering their recent form and a host of match-winners at their disposal, reckons former opener Shikhar Dhawan.
While the event starts in Pakistan today, India start their campaign tomorrow with a match against neighbours Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Pace spearhead Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament due to a lower back injury, having taken the maximum load during India’s five-match Test series against Australia.
“My concern is they are going to miss Jasprit Bumrah, there is no doubt he will be a big absence and I think they will feel it very strongly,” Dhawan wrote in an ICC column published on Tuesday.