Successfully implemented unannounced schemes too: CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin emphasized that not only have the electoral promises of the ruling DMK government been fulfilled, but additional schemes, which were not announced during the elections, have also been successfully implemented.

Speaking at an event organized by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB), where 712 housing units were distributed to beneficiaries, Stalin detailed his government’s commitment to holistic development.

Stalin pointed out that while Central and South Chennai have witnessed significant growth over the years, North Chennai had often lagged in infrastructural development. However, the DMK government has been implementing various initiatives to rectify this imbalance. Initially, ₹1,000 crore was allocated for the development of North Chennai, but given the region’s needs, the investment has now been significantly increased to ₹6,400 crore.

Reaffirming his commitment to fulfilling electoral promises, Stalin stated, “We will undoubtedly fulfill every promise made during the elections. Our governance is not just for those who voted for us but for everyone in the state. This is the essence of the Dravidian model of governance.”

The Chief Minister highlighted that over 90% of the election promises made by the DMK have already been implemented. Additionally, the government has introduced initiatives that were not part of the election manifesto but have greatly benefited the people.

One such initiative is the ‘Pudhumai Penn’ (Modern Woman) scheme, which was not announced during the election campaign but has since been implemented. Under this scheme, financial assistance is provided to girl students to encourage higher education. Stalin proudly noted that many beneficiaries of this scheme affectionately call him ‘Appa’ (Father) in recognition of the initiative’s impact on their lives.

Another unannounced but successful program is the Breakfast Scheme for School Children, which provides free nutritious morning meals to government school students. Stalin stressed the importance of this initiative, stating that it has significantly improved student attendance and concentration levels in schools.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to inclusive development, Stalin assured that his administration is working for all citizens, regardless of their political affiliations. He reaffirmed that the Dravidian model of governance prioritizes welfare, equality, and social justice.