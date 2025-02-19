National differently-abled thatch championship in city

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the 23rd National Differently-Abled Thatch Championship at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai. The event, organized by the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority and the Tamil Nadu Paralympic Sports Association, will take place from February 18 to 20, 2025.

A total of 1,476 para-athletes from 30 states and union territories are competing in 155 events, with 185 participants from Tamil Nadu. The opening ceremony featured a parade of athletes and an Olympic-style torch relay, where Paris 2024 Paralympic gold medalist Navdeep Singh lit the ceremonial flame. Tamil Nadu’s para-badminton silver medalist and Arjuna Awardee, Ms. Tulsi Mathi Murugesan, led the athletes in taking the pledge.

To mark the event’s inauguration, 500 balloons were released, symbolizing the spirit of sportsmanship. The ceremony was attended by senior government officials, sports dignitaries, and renowned para-athletes, including Paralympic gold medalist Dr. Mariyappan Thangavelu and Padma Shri awardee Deepa Malik.

This championship serves as a major platform for para-athletes to showcase their talent and determination. With Tamil Nadu hosting this prestigious event, the State reinforces its commitment to promoting inclusivity and excellence in sports.