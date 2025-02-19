Two children hacked to death near Aathur

A shocking incident near Aathur has left two children dead and a woman and another child critically injured. A man allegedly attacked his wife and children with a sickle before fleeing the scene. Police have launched a search for the suspect.

The incident took place in Krishnapuram village near Kengavalli in Salem district. The accused, identified as 40-year-old daily wage laborer Ashokkumar, lived with his wife Thavamani (38) and their three children—Vidhyatharani (13), Arulprakash (5), and Arulkumari (10).

On Tuesday morning, relatives who visited their home found Thavamani and the children lying in pools of blood. Tragically, Arulprakash and Vidhyatharani succumbed to their injuries on the spot. Thavamani and Arulkumari were rushed to Aathur Government Hospital, where they are receiving intensive treatment.

A team led by Aathur DSP Satheeshkumar and Kengavalli police has launched an investigation and is actively searching for Ashokkumar, who remains absconding.