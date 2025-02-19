Gold prices continue to rise in Chennai

Chennai witnessed a significant increase in gold prices on February 19 (Wednesday), with the yellow metal surging by Rs 520 per sovereign. The new price for one sovereign (8 grams) now stands at Rs 64,280.

As a result, the price of gold per gram has also risen by Rs 65, reaching Rs 8,035. This steady upward trend in gold prices reflects the ongoing fluctuations in the global and domestic markets.

Gold prices have been experiencing volatility due to various factors, including international economic conditions, demand in the local market, and fluctuations in the value of the Indian rupee against the US dollar.

With the wedding season in full swing and investment interest remaining high, this rise in gold prices is expected to impact both consumers and jewelers in the city. Many buyers may look for opportunities to purchase before further price hikes, while traders keep a close watch on market trends.

Experts suggest that gold remains a reliable investment option, especially during economic uncertainties, which could be a driving force behind the continued increase in prices.

Investors and buyers are advised to stay updated on market trends and make informed decisions regarding their gold purchases.