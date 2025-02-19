CT: Men in Blue to play Bangladesh tomorrow

The highly anticipated ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to begin, and India, the runners-up from the 2017 edition, will kick off their campaign against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20, in Dubai. As one of the most prestigious ODI tournaments, the Champions Trophy will see the top teams battling for supremacy in the 50-over format.

A Rivalry Revisited

India and Bangladesh last faced each other in an ODI match in 2023, where India emerged victorious. Historically, India has dominated their encounters, winning 32 out of 41 matches, while Bangladesh has secured victory eight times, with one match ending in no result. Despite the odds favoring India, Bangladesh will be determined to turn their fortunes around in this ICC event. With a reputation for causing upsets in major tournaments, Bangladesh will look to put up a strong fight against the Men in Blue.

Mix of Experience and New Talent

India will enter the tournament with a star-studded squad, despite the unfortunate loss of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out due to a back injury. However, the team still boasts a strong core of experienced players, most of whom were part of the squad that finished as runners-up in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Key Players

Batting Powerhouses: Captain Rohit Sharma and veteran batsman Virat Kohli will lead the batting lineup, providing both stability and aggression at the top.

Young Bowling Attack: With Bumrah unavailable, India has introduced fresh names in the bowling department, including Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy, who will add variety to the attack.

All-Round Strength: One of India’s biggest strengths is their wealth of all-rounders. Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar bring balance to the squad, contributing with both bat and ball.

Bangladesh’s Challenge: Overcoming Setbacks

Bangladesh will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing ODI series loss to the West Indies. However, their campaign has suffered a major blow with the absence of two key players – Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan. Their absence puts additional pressure on the remaining senior players to step up against a formidable Indian side.