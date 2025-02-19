Three men held for sexual assault in Tiruppur

In a disturbing incident in Tiruppur, three men from Bihar have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a woman from Odisha. The woman was threatened with a knife and subjected to the horrific assault in front of her husband. The perpetrators promised to help her find work but instead lured her into the attack.

According to the victim’s complaint, she was brought to Tiruppur under the pretense of securing employment. However, upon arriving, she was threatened and assaulted by the three men – Nadim, Danish, and a 17-year-old minor – all hailing from Bihar.

The police acted swiftly upon receiving the complaint, arresting the three suspects. A case has been filed, and an investigation is ongoing to gather further details of the crime. The authorities have assured that they will take strict action against the accused.

This incident highlights the serious issue of human trafficking and sexual violence, which continues to plague various parts of the country. The police are working to ensure justice for the victim and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.