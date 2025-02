Ajith survives two car crashes during Valencia race

Actor Ajith Kumar, who is currently racing in the Porsche Sprint Challenge Southern Europe, was involved in two car crashes during the high-speed racing event in the Spanish city of Valencia.

Ajith’s manager Suresh Chandra shared the news on social media platform X, posting a video which captured the moment when the actor’s car rear-ended another racer’s vehicle and flipped multiple times before coming to a halt. The 53-year-old actor, who owns the racing team Ajith Kumar Racing, escaped unscathed.

Chandra said Ajith completed the fifth round of the race without incident and finished in 14th place. “Round 6 was unfortunate. Crashed 2 times due to other cars. The annexes video clearly shows that he was not in fault. First time despite of crash he got back into pit and was doing well.

“When second time again crash happened and he toppled twice. His perseverance is stronger and he comes out unscathed again to continue the race. Thanks for the all the prayers of concern and wishes. AK is all right,” Chandra said.