Bumrah receives his ICC awards for 2024

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday received his ICC honours, including the Men’s Cricketer of the Year and Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year awards, before the start of the Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan here.

Bumrah is not playing in the Champions Trophy as he has been sidelined with a back issue.

The 31-year-old was present here to collect the awards, which also includes a place in the Men’s Test and T20I Teams for 2024.

The ICC posted photographs of Bumrah with each of his four awards — including two caps — and wrote on X, “Jasprit Bumrah receives his #ICCAwards and Team Of The Year caps for a stellar 2024.”