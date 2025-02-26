Vijay launches ‘Get Out’ movement at TVK’s anniversary celebration

Mamallapuram, February 26, 2025: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay officially launched the ‘Get Out’ movement during the party’s anniversary celebrations at a luxury resort in Poonjeri, Mamallapuram.

Vijay, who founded TVK on February 2, 2024, is actively preparing for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. The anniversary event was attended by 2,500 party functionaries with special passes, while many supporters and fans gathered outside the venue in excitement.

Vijay left his Neelankarai residence at 8:45 AM, greeted by enthusiastic party cadres along the way. He arrived at the venue by 9:30 AM, receiving a red carpet welcome amid loud cheers from the crowd. The event officially began at 10 AM, with TVK General Secretary Anand welcoming Vijay with a floral bouquet. He was joined on stage by Adhav Krishna, TVK’s Election Strategy Head, and Prashant Kishor, leader of Jan Suraaj Party.

As Vijay took the stage, supporters chanted “TVK, TVK”, to which he responded by waving. He then signed the launch of the ‘Get Out’ movement, aimed at opposing New Education Policy (NEP), trilingual imposition, and social injustices. Banners displayed strong messages like “Get Out” against caste-based discrimination and corruption.

The event featured a folk performance by singer Kidakkuzhi Mariammal and the release of a documentary on Vijay’s first year in politics. The celebrations drew massive crowds, leading to traffic congestion on the East Coast Road (ECR) and the Chennai-Puducherry highway. Enthusiastic TVK supporters arrived in large numbers, marking the event as a significant moment in Vijay’s political journey.