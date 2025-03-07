Annamalai Slams MK Stalin Over Hindi Imposition Row

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has hit back at Chief Minister MK Stalin, urging him to “stop wielding a paper knife in the name of imaginary Hindi imposition.” His statement comes after Stalin accused the Centre of pushing “Hindi colonialism” on non-Hindi speakers, likening it to the British colonial rule.

In response to Stalin’s remarks, Annamalai pointed out that the BJP’s online signature campaign in support of the three-language policy had received over two lakh endorsements within 36 hours. He also claimed that the on-ground campaign was witnessing massive support across Tamil Nadu, leaving the DMK visibly shaken.

“It is clear that the Tamil Nadu CM is in shock. His challenge against our signature campaign will not yield any results,” Annamalai said.

Annamalai further criticized the DMK government for failing to conduct a similar signature campaign against NEET, despite consistently opposing the medical entrance exam. He reminded Stalin of past incidents where DMK supporters discarded party pamphlets into trash bins after realizing the truth about the Hindi imposition claims.

Mocking the DMK’s stance on Hindi, Annamalai stated, “Your so-called Hindi imposition drama has already been exposed. It is unfortunate that you still fail to realize this.” He reiterated that the three-language policy was gaining momentum, and Stalin’s accusations against the BJP would not deceive the people of Tamil Nadu anymore.