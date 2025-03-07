MK Stalin Calls for Opposition CMs’ Meet on Delimitation Issue on March 22

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has invited seven opposition-ruled state Chief Ministers and key political leaders for a meeting in Chennai on March 22, 2025, to discuss concerns regarding parliamentary constituency delimitation. In a letter addressed to leaders including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, and former CMs like Chandrashekar Rao, Naveen Patnaik, and Jagan Mohan Reddy, Stalin highlighted the potential impact of the upcoming delimitation process on southern and eastern states.

“The Issue is Not Whether Delimitation Will Happen, But How It Will Happen”

In his letter, Stalin clarified that the opposition to delimitation is not about rejecting the process itself, but rather about ensuring it does not unfairly disadvantage states that have successfully controlled population growth. He questioned whether the Centre would recognize and reward states that have contributed significantly to national development, or whether the process would penalize them by reducing their parliamentary representation.

Stalin expressed concerns that the Centre has not provided clear assurances regarding the impact of delimitation on states with lower population growth rates. He criticized the vague statements from central representatives, who have claimed that no state would lose its constituencies. Stalin questioned, “Can we accept such unclear guarantees when the future of our states is at stake?”

To ensure fair representation in Parliament, Stalin proposed forming a Joint Action Committee (JAC) with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal, Odisha, and Punjab. He put forth two key demands:

Nomination of a senior representative from each party to coordinate efforts and formulate a collective action plan.

March 22 Meeting in Chennai

As a first step, Stalin has proposed a preliminary meeting in Chennai on March 22, urging opposition leaders to participate and work together in ensuring transparency and fairness in the delimitation process. He emphasized that this is not just a regional issue but a national one, affecting the future of all states.

The meeting is expected to bring together prominent opposition leaders, potentially forming a united front to challenge any delimitation process that may reduce parliamentary representation for southern and eastern states.