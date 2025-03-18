Retired SI hacked to death in Nellai over land dispute

Tirunelveli, Mar 18: In a shocking incident, retired Sub-Inspector (SI) Jakir Hussain was brutally hacked to death in Tirunelveli, allegedly due to a land dispute. Tirunelveli, Mar 18: In a shocking incident, retired Sub-Inspector (SI) Jakir Hussain was brutally hacked to death in Tirunelveli, allegedly due to a land dispute.

The incident took place near a mosque on Thadiveeran Kovil Street in Tirunelveli Town. After completing his morning prayers, Jakir Hussain was attacked by unidentified assailants with machetes. He sustained deep cuts on his neck and multiple injuries across his body, succumbing to his wounds on the spot.

Senior police officials, including Tirunelveli West Deputy Commissioner Geetha, Assistant Commissioner Ajith Kumar, and Town Inspector Gopalakrishnan, rushed to the scene. His body was sent for autopsy at Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital.

Following the murder, heavy police security has been deployed in the area. Authorities are analyzing CCTV footage to identify the suspects, and preliminary investigations suggest prior enmity as the motive behind the crime.