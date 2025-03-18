Minister Raghupathi Warns Annamalai Over CM’s Residence Protest

Tamil Nadu Law Minister Raghupathi has issued a strong warning to BJP state president Annamalai, stating that if he attempts to lay siege to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s residence, he will face the consequences. Tamil Nadu Law Minister Raghupathi has issued a strong warning to BJP state president Annamalai, stating that if he attempts to lay siege to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s residence, he will face the consequences.

Speaking to reporters, Raghupathi said, “Annamalai is welcome to come and see what happens if he tries to besiege the Chief Minister’s residence. Let him see for himself.”

He further criticized the BJP-led central government for allegedly using investigative agencies to target opposition-ruled states. “For the past 10 years, the BJP government has been harassing opposition-ruled states. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are being misused as weapons for political vendetta,” he claimed.

Raghupathi accused the BJP of selectively withdrawing cases against leaders who join their party. “Many leaders who were previously under investigation for corruption have had their cases dismissed after switching to the BJP. The same Enforcement Directorate that once pursued them suddenly stops its actions. Those who were corrupt in other parties become ‘saints’ once they join the BJP,” he alleged.

His remarks come amid heightened political tensions in Tamil Nadu, with the ruling DMK and BJP frequently clashing over governance and law enforcement issues.