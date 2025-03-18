Over 200 Killed In Israel’s Biggest Strike On Gaza Since Ceasefire

The Israeli military has conducted the largest airstrike on Gaza since the ceasefire with Hamas began on January 19, 2025, resulting in at least 220 fatalities. These strikes, aimed at Hamas targets, follow stalled truce talks and occurred during the month of Ramadan. The civil defense agency in Gaza reported that most of the victims were children, women, and the elderly, with about 150 others injured.

The explosions were heard across various regions of Gaza, including northern Gaza, Gaza City, and in areas like Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis, and Rafah. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed in a statement that the strikes targeted Hamas operatives and infrastructure in accordance with the political echelon’s orders.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified the military action, citing Hamas’s refusal to release Israeli hostages and its rejection of multiple proposals presented by US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. The IDF vowed to continue its military efforts with increased strength, aiming to achieve the objectives of the war, including the release of all hostages.

Hamas condemned Israel’s actions, accusing Netanyahu of using the situation to distract from domestic issues and claiming that the resumption of war jeopardized the lives of Palestinian prisoners held in Gaza.

The ceasefire talks had stalled over differences between Israel and Hamas on the next phase of the agreement. Israel wanted to extend the first phase and demanded the complete demilitarization of Gaza, while Hamas insisted on moving to the second phase and releasing more hostages.

The war, which began with a deadly raid by Hamas on October 7, 2023, has already resulted in the deaths of more than 48,000 Palestinians and the injury of over 112,000.