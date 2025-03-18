US Green Card Holders Face Deportation Risksv

Green Card holders in the United States, particularly Indian nationals, are increasingly worried about their legal status due to heightened scrutiny from immigration authorities. Recent reports have surfaced of Green Card holders being subjected to violent interrogations, strip searches, and aggressive questioning upon re-entry to the country. The case of Fabian Schmidt, a German Green Card holder who was detained and mistreated at Logan International Airport, has brought national attention to these troubling incidents.

Elderly Indian Green Card holders are particularly vulnerable to this crackdown. Many seniors, who often spend extended periods in India to escape the cold weather in the US, have reported increased scrutiny from US immigration officers. These elderly individuals, especially those who travel frequently, are being pressured to surrender their Green Cards under threat of detention, sparking fears of losing their permanent residency status.

This intensifying scrutiny is aligned with the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration policies, which emphasize enforcement and stricter regulations on lawful permanent residents. Immigration authorities have been granted greater powers to act decisively against those they suspect of violating immigration laws. This shift in policy has led to heightened fear among Green Card holders, who previously felt secure in their legal residency.

The reasons for Green Card revocation are numerous. Extended stays outside the US, especially for more than six months, can trigger intense questioning upon re-entry, while staying abroad for more than a year without a re-entry permit can lead to automatic revocation. Even those with a valid re-entry permit may face challenges if authorities believe their stay outside the country is excessive.

Indian Green Card holders are particularly at risk, with over a million Indians currently waiting for their Green Cards in employment-based categories. As the second-largest group of Green Card holders in the US, many Indians are concerned that the current wave of scrutiny could lead to deportations or the loss of residency, despite having lived in the country legally for many years.

In conclusion, the increasing risks faced by Green Card holders, especially among the Indian community, highlight a growing insecurity about their permanent residency status in the US. With the Trump administration’s immigration policies becoming more stringent, many residents are left questioning whether their Green Cards are as secure as they once believed.