In a tense exchange on Monday, the White House sharply rebuffed a request from a French member of the European Parliament, who called for the return of the Statue of Liberty to France. The French politician’s comments, which gained significant media attention, led to a swift and forceful response from the U.S. government. The iconic statue, given by France to the United States in 1886, has long been a symbol of friendship and shared values between the two nations.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt did not hold back in her response, saying, “My advice to that unnamed, low-level French politician would be to remind them that it’s only because of the United States of America that the French are not speaking German right now.” Leavitt’s words drew on the historical context of World War II, in which the U.S. played a critical role in liberating France from German occupation.

Leavitt’s comments were designed to underscore the United States’ role in defending French sovereignty during the war, and to remind France of its indebtedness to America for its efforts in securing French freedom. The statement stirred emotions on both sides of the Atlantic, with some Americans viewing it as a necessary reminder of historical truths, while others saw it as an unnecessary diplomatic flare-up.

The call for the statue’s return has sparked outrage among many in the U.S., particularly given the deep history and symbolic meaning that the Statue of Liberty holds in American culture. It is seen as a gift of liberty, freedom, and hope, not just between two countries but as a universal symbol that transcends borders and political lines.

As the situation develops, the White House is expected to continue to defend its position, reminding the world of the profound impact the U.S. had on shaping the world order in the 20th century. The debate over the Statue of Liberty’s symbolic role may be far from over, but for now, it has sparked a rare moment of public tension in the U.S.-France relationship.