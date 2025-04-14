Parasitic infection and treatment linked to cancer-related gene activity in the cervix

New research has revealed that Schistosoma haematobium (S. haematobium), a parasitic infection affecting millions globally, can trigger cancer-related gene activity in the cervical lining, with changes becoming even more pronounced after treatment. Presented at ESCMID Global 2025, this study sheds new light on how this often-overlooked parasitic disease may contribute to cervical cancer risk at the molecular level.

Schistosomiasis is a widespread parasitic disease, particularly prevalent in regions with poor access to clean water and sanitation. S. haematobium, one of the main species responsible for human schistosomiasis, infects over 110 million people worldwide by depositing eggs that infiltrate the urinary and reproductive tracts. While this parasite is recognized as a cause of bladder cancer, its potential role in cervical cancer has remained poorly understood.

In this study, researchers analyzed cervical tissue samples from 39 Tanzanian women with (n=20) and without (n=19) S. haematobium infection. Infected women received praziquantel treatment, and samples were collected at baseline and four to 12 months post-treatment. Through RNA sequencing and gene expression analysis, cancer-related pathways linked to infection were identified.

Nine genes were expressed differently between infected and uninfected women, 23 genes changed in women who cleared the infection after treatment, and 29 genes differed between women post-treatment and those never infected.