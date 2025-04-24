I’m Telling The Whole World…”: PM Modi Sends Strong Warning On Terror

Patna: In a fiery and resolute speech delivered in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a stern message to the global community in the wake of the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. In a rare move, the Prime Minister switched from Hindi to English, underlining the gravity of his message and ensuring it reached international ears loud and clear.

“From the soil of Bihar, I am telling the world that India will identify and punish every terrorist, and those behind them,” he declared, just 48 hours after the attack which India believes was aided by the Pakistan military establishment.

PM Modi vowed unwavering pursuit of justice, stating, “We will pursue them to the ends of the world… India’s spirit will never be broken and terrorism will not go unpunished.” He emphasized the collective national resolve to fight terrorism, saying that the entire country stands united and humanity itself is aligned with India’s determination.

“I want to say… in very clear words… that these terrorists and those who conspired towards this attack will get a punishment bigger than they can imagine,” the Prime Minister said forcefully, drawing a thunderous response from the audience.

The speech comes amid escalating diplomatic tensions with Pakistan and follows a series of strong countermeasures announced by India, including the suspension of visas and a review of bilateral treaties.