FBI director Kash Patel assures ‘full support’ to India

Washington, Apr 28: FBI Director Kash Patel on Sunday condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack and pledged full support to India, calling the act a “reminder of the constant threats that the world faces from the evil of terrorism”.

Patel also hailed the security forces for their response to the attack.

Terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

“The FBI sends our condolences to all the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir — and will continue offering our full support to the Indian government,” Indian-American Patel said in a post on X on Sunday.