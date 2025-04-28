Putin ready for unconditional talks with Ukraine

Moscow, Apr 28: President Putin reiterated Russia’s preparedness for negotiations with Ukraine without preconditions during recent talks with Steve Witkoff, a special envoy for US President Trump. Moscow, Apr 28: President Putin reiterated Russia’s preparedness for negotiations with Ukraine without preconditions during recent talks with Steve Witkoff, a special envoy for US President Trump.

The discussions, held in Moscow, represent the fourth round of meetings between Putin and Witkoff this year.

The focus of these meetings was the possibility of direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine. Putin’s stated willingness to negotiate without preconditions suggests a potential shift in Russia’s approach to the ongoing conflict.

The significance of these talks lies in their potential to pave the way for direct communication and a potential resolution to the conflict. Further details regarding the specifics of the discussions remain undisclosed.