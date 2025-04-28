Car rams crowd at Vancouver festival, 9 dead

Vancouver, Apr 28: At least nine people were killed, and several others injured after a car ploughed into a crowd at a festival in Canada’s Vancouver on Saturday night, Vancouver police shared on X. Vancouver, Apr 28: At least nine people were killed, and several others injured after a car ploughed into a crowd at a festival in Canada’s Vancouver on Saturday night, Vancouver police shared on X.

“The driver is in custody. We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds,” said the Vancouver Police in a statement. The police further said that the 30-year-old driver was a resident of Vancouver. According to the police, the car entered the South Vancouver neighbourhood

Videos that have emerged on social media from the scene show several bodies strewn across the street.

Following the incident, Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim expressed his shock at the “horrific incident” at the Lapu Lapu Day festival, which celebrates Filipino heritage and culture.