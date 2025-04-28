Pakistan wants Russia, China to probe Pahalgam attack

Islamabad, Apr 28: Pakistan wants involvement of Russia and China in investigating the Pahalgam terror attack, according to a report. Islamabad, Apr 28: Pakistan wants involvement of Russia and China in investigating the Pahalgam terror attack, according to a report.

Terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a recent interview to Russian government-run RIA Novosti news agency, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said, “I think Russia or China or even Western countries can play a very, very positive role in this crisis and they can even set up an investigation team that should be assigned this job to investigate whether India or Modi is lying or he is telling the truth. Let an international team find out.”

He said Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also proposed conducting an international investigation.