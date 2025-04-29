EPS hits back at Stalin’s 2.0 remark

Chennai, Apr 29:

In a sharp political counter, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami responded strongly to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s statement in the Tamil Nadu Assembly that “Version 2.0 is loading in 2026” and that the DMK is confident of returning to power in the next elections. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Palaniswami launched a fierce attack on the ruling party, accusing the DMK government of multiple governance failures.

He sarcastically declared that the DMK’s reign could best be described as an “illicit liquor regime,” citing the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy as evidence. He continued his criticism by highlighting the deterioration of law and order, stating that machetes found in students’ schoolbags are proof of the state’s collapse in discipline and safety. He also referenced the recent issues at Anna University to underscore the growing concerns over women’s safety in the state.

Further, Palaniswami accused the DMK’s youth wing of being complicit in drug trafficking, pointing to recent arrests and incidents involving its members. He mocked the much-publicized anti-drug drives launched by the DMK government — “Operation Ganja 2.0, 3.0, 4.0” — calling them complete failures. Highlighting the controversial Rishivandiyam youth wing meeting and the Vengaivayal water contamination incident, he argued that Stalin’s so-called model of social justice had turned into a mockery.

The former Chief Minister did not stop there. He accused Stalin of glorifying individuals released on bail by portraying them as martyrs, thus bringing shame to the state. “Tamil Nadu, which once held its head high under AIADMK rule, is now being disgraced by a puppet Chief Minister,” Palaniswami wrote.

Concluding his post with a confident assertion, he declared, “In 2026, there will be only one version loaded — and that will be the #TN_AIADMK version.”