Kid dies after falling into water tank in Madurai; School owner arrested

A tragic incident occurred at a private nursery school in KK Nagar, Madurai, where a 4-year-old girl named Aarudhra died after accidentally falling into an open water tank on the school premises. Following an investigation, the school’s owner, Divya, has been arrested.

The incident took place at Sree Mazhalaiyar School, where the child was playing with her friends when she accidentally slipped and fell into an uncovered water tank. She remained trapped in the tank for over 30 minutes before being rescued by those nearby.

Aarudhra was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Despite intensive medical treatment, she could not be saved.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anitha, conducted an inquiry with the school staff. Preliminary findings revealed gross negligence on the part of the school administration, which led to the tragic accident. Based on the findings, the police arrested school owner Divya. Further investigation is underway.