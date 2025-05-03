Chennai Metro: 87.59 lakh passengers travelled in April 2

In the month of January, 2025 a total of 86,99,344 passengers, February, 2025 a total of 86,65,803 passengers and March, 2025 a total of 92,10,069 passengers have travelled in the Metro Trains.

April 30, 2025 recorded the highest passenger flow for the month of April, with 3,49,675 passengers. Total number of passengers utilized services for April, 2025.

CMRL offers a 20% discount on all ticketing (Metro Travel Card, Mobile QR Code ticketing – Single, Return, Group Tickets and Q.R Trip passes, Whatsapp – (+91 83000 86000), Paytm, PhonePe and NCMC Card).