BCCI suspends IPL 2025 indefinitely amid India-Pak tensions

In a dramatic turn of events, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the indefinite suspension of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), citing the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The decision was made official on Friday, May 9, following consultations with central government authorities.

The suspension follows days of speculation after Thursday’s IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was abruptly called off midway due to air raid alerts in nearby Jammu and Pathankot. “It does not look nice that cricket goes on while the country is at war,” a senior BCCI official told PTI, confirming the move.

Earlier, BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla had hinted that the board would only proceed with the IPL after taking the government’s view into account. The league, which was originally scheduled to conclude on May 25 in Kolkata, now faces an uncertain future.

This isn’t the first time IPL has been disrupted — in 2021, amid the second wave of COVID-19, the tournament was halted midway and resumed later in the year at a new venue. However, officials now say rescheduling IPL 2025 might prove far more challenging given the packed international calendar ahead.

With national sentiment running high and security concerns looming large, the BCCI’s decision reflects the gravity of the current situation, putting national priorities above sporting festivities.