India talks to US Alamid tension with Pak

New Delhi, May 9: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He said India will strongly counter any attempts to increase tension.

The talk happened after Pakistan attacked Indian border areas.

Jaishankar said India’s response was careful and targeted. He made it clear that India will not allow any further provocation.

Rubio also spoke with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He asked both sides to reduce tension.

The US wants India and Pakistan to talk directly. Rubio said the US supports peace and better communication between the two countries.

Meanwhile, India has rejected Pakistan’s claim that civilians were killed in recent attacks across Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said those killed were terrorists, not innocent people.

He questioned why funerals were held with national flags and state honours if they were just civilians.

Misri also pointed to Pakistan’s past links with terrorists, including sheltering Osama Bin Laden.

He said Pakistan’s leaders have openly admitted ties with terror groups.

India accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism and defended its recent actions as necessary for national security.