Pakistan shuts down flight operations in major cities

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) on Thursday suspended flight operations in all major cities, including capital Islamabad, Lahore, Sialkot and Karachi, as fear and panic gripped the country following India’s decisive Operation Sindoor strikes.

As per details, PAA announced that it has suspended all flight operations in Lahore, Sialkot and Karachi till 6 pm today due to prevailing tensions with India and operational considerations.

Emergency alarms were also heard in the federal capital Islamabad after Pakistan Army claimed that it has shot down Harop drones in Rawalpindi and multiple cities across the country.

“The suspension at Lahore and Sialkot were implemented in light of the current security situation following heightened tensions between Pakistan and India,” the PAA stated.