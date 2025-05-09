Pak SC strengthens army chief Asim Munir’s hands

While an unpopular, war-hungry General Asim Munir is floundering in a mess of his own making amid rising tensions with India, the de-facto ruler in Pakistan has been handed more power.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court delivered a landmark ruling, endorsing the trials of civilians in military courts. This could end up giving a free hand to the military establishment, which has already suppressed democracy in Pakistan.

The Pakistan Supreme Court ruling of May 7, which overturned an earlier judgment that deemed trials of civilians in military courts “unconstitutional”, significantly strengthens the power and position of Asim Munir.

This ruling by Islamabad’s top court’s constitutional bench cleared the path for military trials of those involved in the May 9, 2023 anti-army protests, reported news agency PTI.

Lakhs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters rioted and stormed military facilities following the arrest of former PM and party chief Imran Khan, a move they saw as orchestrated by Munir.

Nearly 1,000 supporters of Khan were arrested. The PTI had alleged that hundreds of party members were picked up forcefully without any evidence, news agency Reuters reported in 2024.

Then, another constitutional bench ruled against the military trial of the civilians.

Several petitioners, including law enforcement agencies, had filed review petitions, seeking the annulment of the judgment to allow the military courts to try civilians under military laws.

Delivering a 5-2 split verdict, Justice Aminuddin read out the 10-page order that upheld the appeals, clearing the way for civilians involved in the May 9, 2023, attacks to be tried in military courts.