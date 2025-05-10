India and Pakistan agree to conditional ceasefire amid rising tensions

In a significant development, India and Pakistan have agreed to a conditional ceasefire following days of escalating hostilities. The ceasefire, which came into effect at 5 PM IST on May 10, 2025, was confirmed after discussions between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries. The agreement was reached after a series of retaliatory strikes and heightened military activities along the Line of Control.

Despite the ceasefire, India has maintained its firm stance on key issues. Sources indicate that there is no change in India’s position regarding the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a move initiated in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized that India’s approach towards terrorism remains uncompromising.

The international community has welcomed the ceasefire, viewing it as a step towards de-escalation. However, underlying tensions persist, with India expressing concerns over cross-border terrorism and Pakistan’s alleged support for such activities. Both nations have agreed to continue dialogues, with the next DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12.