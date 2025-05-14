India expels Pak High Commission staffer over activities outside official role

India on Tuesday expelled an official working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi for indulging in activities outside his office and asked him to leave the country within 24 hours, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

A formal demarche conveying the decision was issued to the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission. However, the identity of the official and details of the alleged misconduct were not disclosed by the government.

The Government of India has declared a Pakistani official, working at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India. The official has been asked to leave India within 24 hours. Charge d’ Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, was issued a demarche to this effect” the MEA statement read.