I will not act as a comedian anymore: Soori

Soori entered Tamil cinema as a comedian through the film Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu. He carved a niche for himself in comedy with several successful films. However, director Vetri Maaran gave him a new identity by casting him as the lead hero in Viduthalai. Since then, Soori has been playing the protagonist in films like Karudan, Kottukali, and Viduthalai 2, establishing himself as a hero. This success led to many story offers coming his way.

Yet, Soori wanted to maintain his unique position and decided to become a hero on his own terms. He had written a story titled Maman, which director Prasanth Pandiarajan then brought to the screen with Soori in the lead role.

Soori says that his transition from comedian to hero was not an accident but the result of continuous hard work in every film. Speaking about Maman, he shared:

“I was getting a lot of action scripts at that time. Then director Prasanth Pandiarajan told me a story, and I told him I would think about it. After that, the producer mentioned to him that I had a story. When he asked me about it, I told him the Maman story. He liked it immediately and wrote the screenplay. That’s how Maman was made.

When the director narrated this story to Aishwarya Lakshmi, she agreed to act right away. Anyone who refuses to act after hearing this story would regret it after watching the film. There is still a long way for me to go to become successful in cinema.

People ask if I will return to comedy. I can’t change suddenly. Producers invest crores trusting me. If I acted in comedy again, it would affect them. So, I won’t act as a comedian anymore.

I will act in big films with big heroes only if I get a role equal to theirs.

Maman is an emotional story that will make many people cry in theaters. It is a story that happens in every family. You can see yourself on screen. My first audience is my family—they cried watching the film.

After this film, many separated families will reunite.

Currently, I have finished Maman and will soon act in Mandadi. Until now, whatever I did was just a trailer; I have to struggle hard for this film. It will definitely create a big impact. The budget is also very high. Many stories are waiting, but right now I am focusing only on acting. I have no desire to direct.”

Maman, starring Suri, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Swasika, Rajkiran, and others, will be released on the 16 May.

Q: Are you paid in crores now?

“No, it’s all false to say I have increased my salary. My salary is decided by producers based on the market response to my films.”

Q: Is Nayanthara your pair?

“In this film, I acted opposite Aishwarya Lakshmi. In the next film, it’s Mahima Nambiar. People ask if it will be Nayanthara next. If the story is good, anyone can pair with anyone.”

Q: Do you want to act in city slang roles?

“I have acted in many village-based stories. I want to speak Chennai city slang and act in those roles. I am practicing slowly to reduce my Madurai accent.”

Q: Any plans to enter politics?

“There is nothing wrong if actors join politics. I wish all those who have already entered or are planning to do so all the best.”