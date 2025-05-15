Ooty Flower show begins with grandeur and bloom

Ooty, May 15: The much-awaited annual Ooty Flower Show commenced today at the Government Botanical Garden, drawing thousands of visitors from across the country. Organized as part of the 126th edition of the summer festival, the event showcases a vibrant array of flowers and ornamental plants, making it a visual treat for nature enthusiasts and tourists. Ooty, May 15: The much-awaited annual Ooty Flower Show commenced today at the Government Botanical Garden, drawing thousands of visitors from across the country. Organized as part of the 126th edition of the summer festival, the event showcases a vibrant array of flowers and ornamental plants, making it a visual treat for nature enthusiasts and tourists.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Public Works, E.V. Velu, inaugurated the flower show in the presence of dignitaries, including Nilgiris District Collector M. Aruna and top officials from the horticulture department. The event, set amidst the picturesque backdrop of the Nilgiris, features more than 30,000 flower pots arranged in unique and creative designs.

One of the key attractions this year is a stunning floral replica of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, constructed using thousands of roses and chrysanthemums. Other highlights include models of popular cartoon characters, animals, and cultural symbols, all made entirely of fresh flowers.

The Horticulture Department has also organized various competitions and cultural programs to engage visitors and highlight the region’s rich biodiversity. With tight security and crowd control measures in place, the show is expected to draw lakhs of tourists over the next few days.

The Ooty Flower Show will continue until May 24, providing ample opportunity for tourists to enjoy the floral extravaganza, cool climate, and natural beauty of the Nilgiris.