PMK’s internal party rift will end soon: GK Mani

In the wake of escalating tensions within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Honorary President G.K. Mani has voiced confidence in a peaceful resolution between party founder Dr. S. Ramadoss and his son, Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss.

The discord became evident when Anbumani and his supporters abstained from a recent district-level meeting convened by Ramadoss at Thailapuram, highlighting a deepening divide within the party’s leadership.

Despite the apparent schism, Mani remains hopeful. He emphasized that PMK, being a party rooted in familial bonds, has the resilience to overcome internal challenges. “Efforts are underway to facilitate discussions between Ramadoss and Anbumani,” Mani stated, expressing his belief that a harmonious solution will emerge soon.

The rift intensified following Ramadoss’s decision to remove Anbumani from the party president position, appointing him as the working president, and reinstating himself as the president. This move led to a factional split, with many party functionaries aligning with Anbumani.

As the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approach, the PMK’s internal dynamics remain under scrutiny. However, with ongoing dialogues and Mani’s mediation, there is cautious optimism for reconciliation and unity within the party ranks.