7 MPs to carry anti-terror message To world

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who has been facing his party’s heat for praising the Centre after Operation Sindoor, will lead an all-party delegation to carry India’s “strong message” of zero-tolerance against terrorism to the world.

The government on Saturday named Mr Tharoor and six other MPs to carry out the major outreach exercise, which comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor — the Indian offensive against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam last month.

“In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju posted on X.

He said the seven all-party delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying India’s “shared message of zero-tolerance to terrorism”.

“A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences,” Mr Rijiju said.

Tharoor, a former diplomat, said he was “honoured” by the invitation of the government of India to lead the all-party delegation.

When national interest is involved, and my services are required, I will not be found wanting,” he posted on X.

Besides Mr Tharoor, the Centre chose two other Opposition leaders — Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule.

BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, and Janata Dal United’s Sanjay Kumar Jha and Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde — both part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — will lead the other four delegations.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said the delegations will also visit the members of the UN Security Council.

These delegations will “project India’s national consensus” and “resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations”, the Ministry said in an official statement on Saturday.

“They would carry forth to the world the country’s strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism,” it said.

Sources said BJP leaders Nishikant Dubey, Bansuri Swaraj, Anurag Thakur, MJ Akbar, Samik Bhattacharya, Daggubati Purandeswari and SS Ahluwalia will also be included in the diplomatic exercise.